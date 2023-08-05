Former PM Imran Khan found guilty, sentenced to 3 years in jail

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in jail.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Imran Khan convicted

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in jail, as reported by Pakistani newspaper The Dawn. The court ruling also disqualifies Khan from contesting elections for five years.

According to the verdict delivered by an Islamabad trail court on Saturday, Imran Khan has been found guilty of “Corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case. The court has additionally imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him, and failure to pay the fine could result in an additional six months of imprisonment, as per Geo TV.

Following the court’s judgment, Islamabad Police has issued an arrest warrant for Imran Khan.

Must Read

US Sailors arrested for sharing sensitive information with…

Costa Rican football player killed in crocodile attack

Reacting to the verdict, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a statement expressing strong discontent, condemning the legal proceedings as a “mockery of law” aimed at disqualifying and imprisoning Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar declared that the charges against the former prime minister were proven. He stated, “Imran Khan submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices.”

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations of Imran Khan misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession, which were received during visits abroad and valued at more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).

You might also like
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Dissolution of National Assembly on August 9

World

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 US election conspiracy charges

World

4 Nigerians spend 14 days on rudder of ship, survive with seawater, watch

World

Missing Hiker’s body unearthed after 37 years due to melting glacier

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans