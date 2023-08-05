Former PM Imran Khan found guilty, sentenced to 3 years in jail

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in jail, as reported by Pakistani newspaper The Dawn. The court ruling also disqualifies Khan from contesting elections for five years.

According to the verdict delivered by an Islamabad trail court on Saturday, Imran Khan has been found guilty of “Corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case. The court has additionally imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him, and failure to pay the fine could result in an additional six months of imprisonment, as per Geo TV.

Following the court’s judgment, Islamabad Police has issued an arrest warrant for Imran Khan.

Reacting to the verdict, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a statement expressing strong discontent, condemning the legal proceedings as a “mockery of law” aimed at disqualifying and imprisoning Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar declared that the charges against the former prime minister were proven. He stated, “Imran Khan submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices.”

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations of Imran Khan misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession, which were received during visits abroad and valued at more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).