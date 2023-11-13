Fiji issues storm alert in view of advancing tropical cyclone

Suva: Fiji on Monday issued a storm alert as a tropical cyclone is likely to have an impact on the island nation from later Tuesday till Wednesday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said the cyclone, with a potential clearance by Thursday, has prompted the weather office to activate a storm alert for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, western and southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, a gale alert remains in effect for the western half of Vanua Levu, Eastern Viti Levu and the Lomaiviti group.

A heavy rain warning has been issued encompassing the entire country, the Meteorological Service said.

The National Disaster Management Office continues to urge the public to strictly adhere to advisories issued by relevant authorities.

With flooding now recorded in parts of the country, the office said the public should stay away from floodwaters and flooded rivers, drains, roads, and walkways.

