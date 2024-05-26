Family gets infected with brain worms after eating bear meat in US

Washington D.C.: A family in the United States got infected with brain worms after eating undercooked bear meat, said a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Minnesota Department of Health in 2022 got to know about a man being hospitalized multiple times within a short period after showing symptoms such as fever, severe muscle soreness, swelling around the eyes, and other troubling health issues.

While treatment, it was found that man attended a family gathering in South Dakota before he got sick. In the gathering he ate kabobs made from black bear meat sourced from northern Saskatchewan.

Reportedly, the meat was stored in a freezer for a month and a half before being thawed out. The meat was eaten by nine family members.

During health examination, the man was found with rare kind of roundworm called trichinellosis in his brain. These worms can travel through the body and even reach the brain. Along with him, five other family members, including a 12-year-old girl, were also diagnosed with freeze-resistant worms.

They were reportedly treated with a medicine called albendazole, which stops the worms from absorbing energy, ultimately killing them.

It is worth mentioning here that symptoms of brain worm infection may include nausea, vomiting, headaches and seizures. However, some may not experience any symptoms at all. The best way to ensure these parasites are killed is by cooking the meat properly well at, at least 165 degree Fahrenheit.