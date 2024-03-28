Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan during the early morning hours of Thursday. The earthquake stuck at around 5:44 AM on Thursday, reliable reports confirmed.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors originated at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18. Further, the epicenter of the quake was located 124 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

The NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km, Location: Afghanistan”

No injuries or casualties due to the earthquake have been reported yet.



It is noteworthy mentioning that another earthquake had struck Afghanistan in the first week of March. According to reports, the quake was recorded of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale.

Earlier on Wednesday, the An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Suva of Fiji. As per information, the quake struck Fiji at 06:58:17 Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday. The NCS said that the earthquake originated at 21.21 Latitude and 173.85 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers beneath the earth surface.