Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts Fiji

Fiji: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Suva of Fiji on Wednesday morning. As per information, the quake struck Fiji at 06:58:17 Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday.

As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at 21.21 Latitude and 173.85 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

The NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake in Fiji. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 27-03-2024, 06:58:17 IST, Lat: -21.21 & Long: 173.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 591km SW of Suva, Fiji.”

No reports of casualties or injuries have been received yet. Furthermore, no Tsunami alert has been issued yet.

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Tura of Meghalaya at 14:55:15 IST.

As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at 25.71 Latitude and 90.92 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

The NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake in Meghalaya. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 26-03-2024, 14:55:15 IST, Lat: 25.71 & Long: 90.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 75km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 27-03-2024, 06:58:17 IST, Lat: -21.21 & Long: 173.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 591km SW of Suva, Fiji for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/JffPzn1rJf@KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Lz2WggbdwW — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 27, 2024

Also Read: Francis Scott Key Bridge In US City Of Baltimore Collapses After Boat Collision