Death toll from boat capsize in Philippines reaches 26

Manila: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday said the death toll due to the capsize of an overcrowded passenger boat on Laguna de Bay off Rizal province has increased to 26.

The PCG said the boat, which has a maximum capacity of 42, was carrying up to 70 people when the accident occurred on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The passengers were not wearing life vests.

As search and retrieval operations continued on Friday, the PCG has accounted for 66 passengers, including 26 deaths and 40 survivors.

The boat was traveling to Talim island in Laguna de Bay, the largest lake in the Philippines, from Binangonan town.

The accident occurred while Typhoon Doksuri was blowing away from the Philippines, triggering floods and landslides.

The PCG said strong winds buffeted the motorboat approximately 45 meters away from Binangonan town, triggering panic among the passengers.

Survivors interviewed by local media said the passengers rushed to one side of the boat when the wind and rain poured, causing the boat to tilt on one side, trapping many passengers under the boat.

Meanwhile, the PCG and police have also launched a joint probe to determine the liability of the boat captain and the Coast Guard personnel.

PCG spokesman Armando Balilo said in the official manifest submitted by the boat captain to the local Coast Guard unit, only 22 passengers were listed, plus two crew and the captain.

“The boat’s captain has admitted that he overloaded the boat and did not ask the passengers to wear life jackets,” Balilo said, adding there were indeed “excess” passengers on the ill-fated boat.

Cesar Ynares, mayor of Binangonan, said the PCG should be investigated for not inspecting the overloaded boat before it departed.

One male survivor told local media that there was no PCG personnel when the boat left the port.

“Many were trapped in the overturned boat,” he said, adding they were not wearing life jackets but admitted to having seen the lifesaving device on the boat.

(IANS)