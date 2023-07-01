Brief fire after transformer explodes at Warner Bros. Studios in California

Electrical transformer exploded at premises Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, a brief fire which led to black smoke in area.

Los Angeles:  An electrical transformer exploded at the premises of the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, causing a brief fire which led to black smoke in the area, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire on Friday was contained to the area of the transformer and was doused just a few minutes after it erupted, reports NBC Los Angeles.

No studio buildings were damaged by flames, the Department added.

Fire crews responded to at least one report of people trapped in an elevator on the studio lot, where electricity was cut due to the transformer fire, City News Service reported.

There were however, no reports of injuries, the Department added.

