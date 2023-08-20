Bomb blast in Pakistan’s Waziristan; 11 labourers killed, 2 critically injured

At least 11 killed labourers killed and two others were critically injured after a bomb blast in North Waziristan, Pakistan.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
11 labourers killed in pakistan
Image Credits: IANS

Pakistan: In a heartbreaking incident, at least 11 labourers killed and two others were critically injured after a bomb blast in North Waziristan, Pakistan. This devastating event occurred when a bomb exploded inside a van.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak confirmed that this act of violence was carried out by terrorists who targeted a vehicle carrying these laborers.

Must Read

Russia-Ukraine war: 7 killed, dozens injured in missile…

Hurricane Hilary sparks rare storm watch for US Southwest

The explosion claimed the lives of eleven workers and left two survivors with severe injuries. All the injured individuals and the bodies of the victims have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention and proper procedures.

The victims hailed from Makin and Wana tehsils in South Waziristan. This tragic incident comes just a week after another devastating suicide blast in Bajaur, which resulted in the loss of at least 63 lives, including 23 children, and left over 200 people injured.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans