Bomb blast in Pakistan’s Waziristan; 11 labourers killed, 2 critically injured

Pakistan: In a heartbreaking incident, at least 11 labourers killed and two others were critically injured after a bomb blast in North Waziristan, Pakistan. This devastating event occurred when a bomb exploded inside a van.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak confirmed that this act of violence was carried out by terrorists who targeted a vehicle carrying these laborers.

The explosion claimed the lives of eleven workers and left two survivors with severe injuries. All the injured individuals and the bodies of the victims have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention and proper procedures.

The victims hailed from Makin and Wana tehsils in South Waziristan. This tragic incident comes just a week after another devastating suicide blast in Bajaur, which resulted in the loss of at least 63 lives, including 23 children, and left over 200 people injured.