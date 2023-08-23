All 8 passengers trapped in cable car rescued in Pakistan

Pakistan: All eight people who were trapped inside a cable car dangling above a deep ravine in a remote part of northwest Pakistan have been rescued successfully after over a 14-hour-long operation.

Six children and two adults became trapped earlier in the day when one of the cables snapped while the passengers were crossing a river canyon in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Relieved to know that all the kids have been successfully and safely rescued. Great teamwork by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people,” Prime Minister Kakar posted on X.

As reported by Dawn newspaper, the successful completion of the operation was confirmed in a statement issued by Rescue 1122.