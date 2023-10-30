Airport shut after mob searches for jews on Israel fight in Russia, Watch

Russia: A violent mob, fueled by rumors of an incoming flight from Israel, overran an airport in the Caucasus republic of Dagestan in Russia. The incident occurred amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, leading Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens.

Dozens of protesters, many chanting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), breached doors and barriers, with some even making their way onto the airport runway, as shown in videos shared on social media and Russian media outlets.

Shortly after the incident, Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsiya announced the closure of the airport to both incoming and outgoing flights. Security forces were deployed to the scene, with authorities reassuring the public that the situation was under control, as communicated via Telegram.

The exact number of injuries sustained during the incident remains undisclosed. Later on, Rosaviatsiya declared that the airport has been “freed” from the mob but would remain closed until November 6.

Several videos and photos circulating on local Telegram channels depicted groups of men waiting outside the airport to inspect vehicles. One protester was seen holding a sign reading “Child killers have no place in Dagestan.”

In response to the situation, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement, urging Russian authorities to protect Israeli citizens and Jews, while also condemning the rioters and incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.

The incident comes as a Red Wings flight from Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala, and it was scheduled to take off for Moscow. Additionally, it was reported that a Jewish center in another North Caucasus republic, Kabardino-Balkaria, had been set on fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern about the videos, describing them as part of Russia’s “widespread culture of hatred toward other nations” propagated by state media, pundits, and authorities.