6 killed, 2 critical in road accident in Afghanistan

Kabul: In a recent case of road accident, six passengers were killed and two others injured after a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan’s Badghis province on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The mini-bus was heading towards the neighboring Herat province on Sunday, but plunged into the ravine in the Ab Kamari district, leaving six dead on the spot and injuring two others, a statement from the provincial police said, adding that women and children were among the victims.

This has been the second road accident in Afghanistan confirmed by police since Sunday.

In the previous road accident, a passenger bus turned turtle in the southern Zabul province on Sunday morning, killing two and injuring 17 others.