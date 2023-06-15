79 dead after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off Greece

Atleast 79 people were killed after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off the coast of Greece.

A fishing boat full of migrants trying to reach Europe got capsized and sank on Wednesday(June 14), informed the officials.

The coast guard, navy and merchant vessels launched an rescue operation overnight. It is still unclear how many passengers were missing, but some initial reports suggested hundreds of people may have been aboard in the boat.

An aerial photograph of the battered blue vessel released by the Greek coast guard showed scores of people covering practically every inch of deck.

According to Coast Guard officials said the trawler’s engine failed at around 1:40 am on Wednesday and after an hour later, the vessel suddenly started rolling from side to side before capsizing.

Greece’s acting prime minister, Ioannis Sarmas, declared three days of national mourning, with “our thoughts going out to all the victims of the brutal traffickers who take advantage of human suffering.