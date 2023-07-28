6 dead, 46 injured in explosion near Syria’s Damascus

Syria: A deadly explosion killed six and left 46 injured in the al-Sayeda Zainab suburb, according to reports from state media.

The incident occurred on al-Sudan Street, where an explosive device planted in a motorcycle near a taxicab was remotely detonated, as reported by the state-run Syrian TV.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabbash stated that 20 of the wounded sustained minor injuries and received immediate treatment at the scene, while the rest were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals. The aftermath of the blast prompted an immediate response, with 11 ambulances rushing to the site to provide assistance.

The al-Sayeda Zainab suburb is known for its predominantly Shia population, drawing many Muslim Shia visitors, particularly from Iran, who come to perform pilgrimages to holy Shia shrines. Additionally, the area hosts the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported that the explosive device detonated close to a military outpost used by Iran-backed fighters, raising concerns about potential security implications.

Surprisingly, this is the second explosion in the area within 48 hours. On July 25, a booby-trapped motorcycle blast injured two individuals, as stated by the observatory.

Though Damascus has experienced relative peace since the Army drove out a rebel group from the Eastern Ghouta countryside in May 2018, sporadic explosions continue to disrupt the tranquility, targeting seemingly random locations.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to ascertain its cause and perpetrators. The situation remains tense as residents and authorities grapple with the aftermath of these tragic events.