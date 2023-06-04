5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesia

Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Indonesia’s eastern province Papua on Sunday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:52 Jakarta time, with its epicenter at 58 km southwest of Memberamo Raya Regency and a depth of 10 km under-land, the weather agency was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.