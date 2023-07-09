22 killed, dozens injured in airstrike in Sudan

At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in an airstrike in a residential area of Omdurman city next to the capital Khartoum.

By Jyotishree Kisan
Sudan: At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in an airstrike in a residential area of Omdurman city next to the capital Khartoum.

According to a statement released from the Ministry of health, the assault took place early on Saturday which was one of the deadliest of the clashes between the military and the Rapid Support Forces that took place in the capital and other metropolitan areas.

In a statement, paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the army and said more than 31 people were killed with homes demolished and dozens of civilians injured. The statement condemned the most severe aircraft bombing on innocent citizens and called on all activists at home and abroad to do their responsibilities to monitor and document the killings on a daily basis.

The UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was appalled by the violence and concerned that the conflict would become full-scale civil war, potentially destabilising the entire region. He called on both sides to cease fighting and protect civilians.

Clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF erupted in April, killing hundreds and injuring thousands turning parts of the capital Khartoum a war zone.

