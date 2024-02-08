191 children bodies found in Kenya forest, cult leader Paul Mackenzie charged

In a shocking incident, around 191 bodies of children were discovered buried in the Kenya forest and cult leader Paul Mackenzie was charged of murdering those children by the High court in Malindi.

Along with him, 29 associates have also been charged in the murder case and one suspect was mentally unfit to stand the trail.

Self-proclaimed pastor Mackenzie had asked his followers to starve their children and themselves so that they could meet Jesus Christ.

Mackenzie was arrested in April last year after children bodies were found buried in the Sakahola forest. He has been also charged with terrorism, man-slaughter as well as child torture. but he denied the charges against him in Malindi.

When the autopsies were conducted, the majority of the victims died on hunger, but others including children were strangled, beaten and suffocated to death.