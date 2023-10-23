15 dead, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train collision

Kishoreganj: At least 15 people were killed and as many as 100 others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train in the Bangladesh train collision.

It is worth mentioning that, the accident took place when a passenger train collided with a goods train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres from capital Dhaka.

According to reports, the Dhaka-bound Godhuli Express collided with a goods train which was moving towards Chattogram.

According to latest reports, all the train services in the country remained suspended. It is worth mentioning that several persons are still injured and stuck under the train bogies.

A detailed report on the Bangladesh train collision is awaited. Rescue operations are still underway.