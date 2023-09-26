3 women killed in lightning strike in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: At least three women were killed after being struck by lightning strike at Chitramunda village under Parla block of Dharamgarh block in Odisha’s Kalahandi district today.

According to sources, a group of women were working in an agricultural field today. However, in the afternoon heavy rain accompanied with strong lightning lashed the area.

The women died on the spot after being stuck by the lighting, added the sources.

While a pall of gloom descended on the area following the unfortunate deaths of the women on the same day, the villagers demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased women who were identified as Gainti Limgachia, her daughter-in-law Rupi and granddaughter Lata.

Informing about the women’s death due to lightning, Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar said that the local police reached the village after getting information and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.