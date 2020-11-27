You May Be In Big Trouble If You Share These Things On Facebook, Twitter And WhatsApp

At present, more than half of the world’s population is using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In the coming days, people share something on these platforms. But many times people share such things on social media, after which they have to regret. So today we will tell you about some such things which you should not share on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Fake video related to Covid 19: Do not share fake videos related to coronavirus on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. This is against the policy of social media companies. Apart from this, a case can also be filed against you.

Fake message: Do not forward fake messages on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. This can get you in trouble. You can also be detained.

Office photo: Do not post photos of your work station on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. There are many companies whose policy in this case is quite strict and confidential. Many times, in the course of putting a normal photo, we post some such photos in which some important information is being released.

Violent posts: Social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter immediately block users who share posts with the purpose of committing violence against a person, groups or place. Also, no person can be threatened in any way on the platforms of Facebook and Twitter.

