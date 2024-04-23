Xiaomi unveils Redmi Pad SE at Smarter Living 2024: Check price, specs

Xiaomi held its 2024 edition of the Smarter Living and More event on Tuesday in India. The company has launched four new products at the event, including the company’s affordable tablet Redmi Pad SE, latest robot vacuum cleaner, and affordable TWS earphones. The company has also launched a garment steamer as part of its Smartphone X AIoT strategy.

The Redmi Pad SE tablet features a large 11-inch screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, and an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. You can check the price, specifications of the affordable Andorid tablet below:

Redmi Pad SE price details

The base variant of the Redmi Pad SE costs Rs 11,999 and offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and the tablet is also available with 6/8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage for Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

It will be available in Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colourways in India. The Redmi Pad SE will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores in India starting April 24.

The price can be cut down by Rs 1,000 instant discount on transactions with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Redmi Pad SE specs details

The new Redmi Pad SE sports a 11-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and pixel density of 207ppi. The tablet is equipped with a 6nm octa core Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14.

The company has equipped the Redmi Pad SE with an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, for photos and videos. Meanwhile, the tablet has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls. The front facing camera is also used to unlock the tablet, according to the company.

It runs on MIUI 14 and is eligible for a HyperOS update in the coming days.

You get 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage on the Redmi Pad SE. The tablet offers dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a virtual ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, and the tablet comes with a charging brick in the box.