Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R launched in China, Know specs and variants

Xiaomi has finally introduced the Redmi Note 12R in China. The smartphone is the first device to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The important specifications of the device had been out earlier. The price of the smartphone starts from CNY 999 (approx. $140) and goes up to CNY 1799 (approx. $248).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is offered with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and is coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. When it comes to storage space the device is available in 128GB/256GB variants. The device offers 6.79-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup consists of dual camera. The primary camera is 50MP while the other camera is 2MP. The front 5MP camera is housed in punch-hole.

In terms of battery the device is equipped with 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging support. When it comes to Operating System, the device is offered with Android 13 based MIUI 14. The device gets three colour options and those are Midnight Black, Time Blue and Sky Fantasy.

Price and variants

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is offered in four variants. The 4GB + 128 GB variant costs CNY 999 (approx. $140) while 6GB + 128 GB variant costs CNY 1099 (approx. $151). On the other hand 8GB +128 GB variant costs CNY 1499 (approx. $206). The top variant 8GB + 256GB costs CNY 1799 (approx. $248).

Availability outside China

It is not sure whether Xiaomi will launch the device outside China of not. We are hoping the company to launch it in other markets including India.