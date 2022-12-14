Xiaomi Mini PC launched with Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor and 16GB RAM

Electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest mini-pc in China. The mini-pc is the first product of its type to be launched by the company. The Xiaomi mini-pc has all the features that are required for dealing with day-to-day tasks and functions. The mini-pc made its debut along with Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi Buds 4 and Xiaomi Watch S2.

Key Specifications

The Xiaomi Mini PC is powered by Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor and paired with 16GB of RAM. The Core i5 12th Gen processor offers 12 cores and has a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz. The mini-pc will offer Windows 11 out of the box. The device also supports OS like Ubuntu, OpenWWRT, UNRAID, and EXSI.

The storage offered on the device is 512GB SSD. While the RAM can be expanded up to 32GB, the storage can be expanded up to 4TB SSD. The heat management on the device is taken care by 4600rpm fan. The mini-pc is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics (80EUs).

In terms of connectivity, the mini-PC offers Wi-Fi 802.11ax support, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB 3.4 Type-A ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, Ethernet port and many more.

When it comes to design, the Xiaomi Mini PC has a square-framed aluminium unibody and has dimensions of 112x112x38mm. The weight of the mini-pc is 437g.

Price

The standard version of the Xiaomi Mini PC (512GB) storage gets a price tag of RMB 3,999 (Rs 47,000 approx.). On the other hand, the storage free version of the mini pc costs Rs 2,999 (Rs 35,500 approx.). While the standard version is already on sale, the sale of storage free model starts from today in China.

The specs of the mini-pc seem promising and we expect it to launch soon in India.