OPPO A16 smartphone has received FCC certification in the U.S. The certification has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone.

The phone is listed with model number CPH2269 which is also spotted on different certification platforms such as ECC in Europe, IMDA in Singapore, TKDN in Indonesia, and BIS in India.

The FCC listing shows that it will have a rectangle-shaped camera module. It will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging supports.

The OPPO A16 will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS and will have connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth.

The FCC listing reveals that the device has 163.78 z 75.62mm dimensions and it measures 180.39mm diagonally.

The upcoming phone could be arriving as a successor to OPPO A15 smartphone which was launched last year.

The other specification details of the upcoming phone are yet to be disclosed.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 6 Series Launched With 32MP Selfie Cameras And 65W Fast Charging Support

The OPPO A15 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS.

The phone has 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM and has up to 32 GB of native storage.

It features a front camera of 5-megapixel and sports a triple camera system on the rear that houses a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The OPPO A15 is priced at Rs 9,490.