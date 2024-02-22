Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in China; Gets titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone in China and this comes before the launch of the device for the global market. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a beautiful design along with a titanium frame. The company claims that the titanium frame of the device is of grade 5 and is similar to that of the iPhone 15 Pro. Xiaomi will also provide a Photography kit camera accessory with the smartphone.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1440x3200px. The refresh rate on the device is up to 120Hz and we get HDR10+ support too. The maximum brightness of the display is 3000 nits. The display on the device is made of Shield Glass and the company claims that it is quite drop resistant. The corners of the screen are curved and the company calls it All Around Liquid Display.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the latest by Qualcomm. It is paired with up to 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage. There is a larger vapor cooling chamber on board. The battery on the device is 5300mAh unit and it gets 90W wired charging support. The device also supports 80W wireless charging. Connectivity features on the device include two-way satellite communication. The T1 signal enhancement chip on the device improves the Wi-Fi, cellular as well as Bluetooth connections.

The camera on the device is a game changer and is a highlight of the device. Xiaomi offers a quad camera set-up on the rear. The main camera is 50MP and gets a Sony LYT-900 sensor. It can click pictures in Ultra RAW. The zoom lens includes a 3.2x 75mm f/1.8 regular and a 5x 120mm f/2.5 periscope unit. The wide lens is a 12mm f/1.8 ultrawide unit and offers the same 1/2.5-inch Sony IMX858 sensor as the zoom lens. In terms of video, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra can shoot 4K at both 60fps and 120fps.

Price

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra costs between CNY 6,499 and CNY 7799 according to variants.