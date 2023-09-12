Wings Meta Smartwatch with 1.85-inch display, Bluetooth calling debuts in India at Rs 1,299

Wings has launched a new Wings Meta smartwatch in India at a cost of Rs 1,299. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch display, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, advanced fitness and health trackers.

Wearers can choose the watch strap in three colour options -Blue, Black and Gray. Meanwhile, the rectangular dial is available in only one black colour.

You can check the details of the Wings Meta smartwatch.

Wings Meta smartwatch specifications

The smartwatch has a Durable design. It is built with a polycarbonate frame, providing durability and protection. The device features a 1.85-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness. In addition, the screen has got an anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating.

The smartwatch has Bluetooth calling support and over 100 sports mode. The smartphone has advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, advanced BT calling, a single chipset solution, ability to save up to 10 contacts along with an interactive dial pad, built-in speaker, and microphone.

The health features of the wearable include real-time heart rate monitoring, SPO2 measurement, menstrual cycle tracking, reminders for hydration. It also has Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Tracker, Sleep Tracker, Step Counter to keep track of your health and fitness. It has 100+ watch faces to customize your smartwatch and 5 Menu UI options to choose from.

The other features of the smartwatch include Raise-to-wake functionality, do-not-disturb mode, e-card support, password lock, find watch phone support, calculator, camera control, SOS, and stress measurement.

The Wings Meta smartwatch offers an impressive battery life, providing up to seven days of uninterrupted usage without Bluetooth calling and three days even with calling.

Earlier, Wings introduced the Prime Smartwatch at Rs 1,499. It comes with a 1.96-inch HD screen and advanced Single Chip Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, real-time Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, 200+ Watch Faces, 2 inbuilt games, E- Card Support, Password lock, and Camera Control. The company claims that battery lasts for 7 days without calling or 3 days with calling.

