Boat Lunar Vista smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched in India

Wearable equipment manufacturer Boat has launched another smartwatch in India in the form of Boat Lunar Vista. The offers a nice round 1.52-inch display that offers more than 100 different fit your style. Other features about the smart watch are quite appealing for the buyers.

The Boat Lunar Vista smartwatch gets a 1.52-inch circular HD screen that is prominently visible in the sunlight. There are over 100 watch faces that will match your specific outfit for the day. The rotating button takes care of the navigation in an easy way. Users can make phone calls through Bluetooth. A user can save upto 10 contacts on the smartwatch and it offers a good microphone and a dial pad.

Some of the key featuers that are offered on the smartwatch include heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level (SpO2) senso, daily activity tracker, menstrual cycle tracker and much more. Important updates like the sitting reminder update, setting alarm, weather, controlling phone camera and much more can be done with the watch.

In terms of battery life, the smartwatch offers a full week of backup on a full charge. However if you are someone who desires to make a lot of calls on a regular basis, the battery backup that you will get is just 2 days.

Price

The Boat Luna Vista smartwatch is available at Rs 1999 and is offered in Grey, Blue, Green and Black colours. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India website and the sale will start from September 12th at 12PM.