Windows 11 rolled out to PCs worldwide from today

New Delhi: Microsoft on Tuesday announced that Windows 11 is now available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 worldwide.

New pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including ASUS, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell.

“With Windows 11, we reimagined the entire user experience to bring you closer to what you love, empower you to produce, and inspire you to create. Windows 11 will provide users a sense of calm and openness while keeping everything that they do secure. We are pleased to bring the new Windows 11 to India,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Introduced in July, Windows 11 comes with a sleeker look and layouts for snapping applications to the screen, more detailed widgets, a revamped Microsoft Store, and support for Android apps.

Microsoft has already revealed basic requirements for running Windows 11 on a PC. It will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher along with 4GB RAM and at least 64GB storage.

The firm recently announced Windows 11 will officially support Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series, and the Intel Core 7820HQ.

(IANS)