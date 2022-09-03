WhatsApp To Stop Working On These iPhone Models Soon, Know Why

WhatsApp is going to end support for some of the older iPhone models from October 2022. So, iPhone users, who are using an earlier model but still want to use the WhatsApp, will need to update their devices.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions as well as iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c models. The changes will reportedly start taking effect on October 24. So, users with iPhone models that are running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions, will need to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using WhatsApp. This step could force iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users to upgrade to a newer iPhone model. Another report also suggests that it is not practical to update to a new iOS build on these iPhone models.

The WhatsApp feature tracker said, Apple is warning some iPhone owners that WhatsApp support for their devices is coming to an end. As per the warning, iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 software will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Moreover, the tech giant plans to add some new functions that may not work in the older operating system.

Here’s why WhatsApp will stop working on these old iPhones.

The Meta-owned instant-messaging app usually drops support for some older versions of Android and iOS as some of the newly added functions may not work on old operating systems. Now, WhatsApp is planning to end the support for iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C over the coming months.

So, if these mentioned iPhone owners want to continue using WhatsApp will need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using the texting app. That means iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, can still continue to use WhatsApp but they need to update their iOS version.

Other media reports suggest that WhatsApp has already started alerting iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program. This may not affect majority of the iPhone users as the iOS 10, iOS 11 were used by very few users.

In comparison, the app still supports devices running on Android 4.1.