WhatsApp might launch multi-device support soon; Check details

Multi-device support has been in the works for quite some time in WhatsApp. This year, several reports revealed that the company is making several improvements to bring this upcoming feature. Now once again the new report has revealed new information about the WhatsApp multi-device feature.

According to a report by Tech Blog WABetaInfo tracking information related to WhatsApp, WhatsApp is currently testing how the call will be configured when the feature is turned on. Tipster says that since last week, WhatsApp has been testing how the calling feature will work for different devices on the same account. This indicates that WhatsApp is serious about this upcoming feature and may soon roll out this feature.

However, Tipster says that no information has been received regarding the release date of this feature yet.

WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week.

No release date available. https://t.co/eJGLVFWjo9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 22, 2020

Let us know that even before this, information has been revealed many times about the multi-device support feature. In a report, it was revealed that users will be able to run the same WhatsApp account on four different devices simultaneously. And special thing is that while using WhatsApp web, users will not need an active internet connection on the primary device.

Previous reports also said that multi-device support will be available in the app under the Linked Devices section. Users will be able to add a new device by tapping on ‘Link a New Device option’. Apart from this, users will have a list of all connected devices as well as a toggle button to enable and disable the feature.

(Source: navbharattimes.indiatimes.com)