WhatsApp might launch multi-device support soon; Check details

By WCE 3
phones that will not support whatsapp in 2021
Representational Image

Multi-device support has been in the works for quite some time in WhatsApp. This year, several reports revealed that the company is making several improvements to bring this upcoming feature. Now once again the new report has revealed new information about the WhatsApp multi-device feature.

According to a report by Tech Blog WABetaInfo tracking information related to WhatsApp, WhatsApp is currently testing how the call will be configured when the feature is turned on. Tipster says that since last week, WhatsApp has been testing how the calling feature will work for different devices on the same account. This indicates that WhatsApp is serious about this upcoming feature and may soon roll out this feature.

However, Tipster says that no information has been received regarding the release date of this feature yet.

Let us know that even before this, information has been revealed many times about the multi-device support feature. In a report, it was revealed that users will be able to run the same WhatsApp account on four different devices simultaneously. And special thing is that while using WhatsApp web, users will not need an active internet connection on the primary device.

Previous reports also said that multi-device support will be available in the app under the Linked Devices section. Users will be able to add a new device by tapping on ‘Link a New Device option’. Apart from this, users will have a list of all connected devices as well as a toggle button to enable and disable the feature.

(Source: navbharattimes.indiatimes.com)

You might also like
Technology

OnePlus May Launch Fitness Band To Take On Xiaomi Next Year

Technology

ISRO Working On Green Fuels Like Hydrogen Peroxide For Rockets

Technology

OPPO Reno 5 4G with Snapdragon 720G processor launched

Technology

New Asus laptop with 11th gen Intel chip launched, Know Price, specification

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.