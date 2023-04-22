WhatsApp Keep in Chat: The feature to enable users to save disappearing messages

WhatsApp, which one of the most used instant messaging app in India, has announced a new feature for its users that will help them save disappearing messaging. The new WhatsApp feature is Called the Keep in Chat, the feature allows users to retain disappearing messages. That means this feature will enable users to hold on to text they may need later.

However, it’s not that simple as it sounds as whether the receiver can keep a disappearing message or not depends on the sender.

The Meta-owned app introduced the feature with the caption “Today we’re introducing “Keep in Chat,” so you can hang on to texts you need for later, with a special superpower for the sender”.

How does the Keep in Chat feature works

According to WhatsApp, a receiver can keep a disappearing message if only the sender allows it. So, here’s how it works:

When a WhatsApp tries to save a disappearing message with the Keep in Chat feature, the sender of the message will receive a notification about it.

Then the sender will have the power to veto the receiver’s decision. If the sender thinks that the message can’t be saved by others, then the receiver can’t keep it. In that case, no one else can keep it and the message will be deleted when the timer expires. This way the sender will have the final say on how messages they send are protected.

The receiver will only be allowed to keep the disappearing message, if the sender let’s them. After obtaining the sender’s permission, the receiver can see them, organized by chat in the Kept messages folder. Messages saved on WhatsApp will be noted with a bookmark icon.

However, some users may find it as a hassle as if the sender wants someone to save it then they can send a normal message in the first place as there is no need for the disappearing message. But, it will come in use if the user is sending the message in a group and have no problem is some users want to retain it.

