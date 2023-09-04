WhatsApp introduces New Instant Video Message Toggle for Android and iOS, Know about it

Instant Messaging App WhatsApp keeps on introducing upgraded features on its platform from time to time. This Meta owned platform has introduced the ability to record and send real-time video messages last month. Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted to roll-out new toggle for instant video message feature.

A recent report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the beta versions of Android as well as iOS have added new toggle for the instant video messaging feature. WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.70 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 update now offer the recent update of toggle. Users can enable or disable the feature by manually going to WhatsApp settings and then switch to voice messages instead. However, even though users turn off the feature, they will continue to get video messages on WhatsApp of their phones.

Users who are willing to send instant video messages are recommended to check WhatsApp settings. If you are willing to get the feature, you can download WhatsApp beta for Android from Google Play Store or WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. The feature will be reportedly rolled out in the upcoming days.

What is record and send real-time video message on WhatsApp

The record and send real-time video message on WhatsApp allows users to record short videos and send them as messages. Users can see a video recorder icon next to the text box. A simple tap can be used to record and send a real-time video message for up to 60 seconds.

These short video messages are end-to-end encrypted by default. As the recipient gets the message the video is played without sound. The users are required to tap on the video again in order to turn on the sound in the video. For those who are unknown, WhatsApp users can send pre-recorded videos prior to the above mentioned update but in the form of media attachments in texts.