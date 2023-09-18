Vivo Y17s launched with 5,000mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras, Costs around Rs Rs 12,150

A new Vivo y17s smartphone has been launched by Vivo as a latest Y-series phone in Singapore. The entry-level offering features 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone sports a teardrop notch display on the front which houses the selfie camera.

Check the specifications, features, and price of the Y17s here.

Vivo Y17s specifications and features

The Vivo Y17s features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The screen supports up to a 60Hz refresh rate, an 83 percent NTSC color gamut, 840 nits of brightness, and a 269 ppi pixel density. The phone runs on Android 13 with a layer of FunTouch OS 13.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y17s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Moreover, the device allows storage expansion via SD card through a dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh snapper at the back. On the front, the Y17s sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Y17s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The company claims the battery can last up to 19.67 hours of YouTube video playback. The other features of the device include dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP54-rated chassis.

Vivo Y17s price

The Vivo Y17s price in Singapore is set at SGD 199 (around Rs 12,150). It has been introduced in two shades, such as Glitter Purple and Forest Green. The Y17s is expected to debut in other Asian markets in the coming future.