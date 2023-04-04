New affordable Vivo Y02A smartphone launched with 5,000mAh battery

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo has unveiled the Vivo Y02A in Bangladesh. The Y02A packs similar specifications and an identical design as the Vivo Y02, which was launched in India in December 2022. The Y02A comes with a Helio P35 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery like the Y02.

Vivo Y02A specifications and features

The Vivo Y02A comes equipped with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a teardrop notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also packs an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash in the back.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y02A is powered by an Helio P35 chipset, paired with up to 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot for more storage.

The Vivo Y02A packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The connectivity features of the phone includes dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone boots FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 (Go edition). In terms of dimension, the Y02A measures 163.99 x 75.63 x 8.49mm and weighs 186 grams.

Vivo Y02A price and availability

The Vivo Y02A has a starting price of BDT 12,499 (around Rs 9,750) in Bangladesh. It comes in two colour options like Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue. It is unclear which other markets will receive the Y02A.

Meanwhile, Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones in India. According to reports, the upcoming devices are powered by Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 695 chipsets respectively. Both devices are expected to be sold through Flipkart for under Rs 20,000.