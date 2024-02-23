Google Pay app to be discontinued from June in US; Users suggested to use Google Wallet

Google Pay is used across multiple countries as a means of payment and US in one of them. The company (i.e. Google) has announced that the Google Pay app will be discontinued in the United States and the users will no longer be able to use its services after June 4, 2024. Google has said this through its blog post. The users are expected to use a Google Wallet instead Google Pay app.

The features that will be gone once the app is removed from the P2P payments are finding offers, finding deals, managing platform on the platform etc. Users in the US can continue to view and transfer their funds to their bank account after June 4, 2024 from the Google Pay website. In order to find the best deal section in shopping, Google has recently launched new destination section on Search. The Google Pay app will continue to be offered in markets like India and Singapore.

Google Pay is used by millions of people in over 180 countries to securely check out for shopping with their favorite retailers. It is used on desktops using ChromeOS, macOS and Windows PC, through Android and iOS apps, and also in stores.

“We’ve invested in making payments as fast and seamless as possible — like improving Google Pay autofill in Chrome, making it easy to pay for public transit and expanding the types of passes you can store in Wallet. And looking ahead, we’ll continue improving payment experiences like these,” said the post.

Google Wallet is the primary service that stores payment cards used for tap and pay in stores, transport passes, driver’s licenses, state IDs and more.

Google Pay SoundPod

Google Pay has announced the launch of SoundPod portable speaker for small merchants across India.

The SoundPod is an audio device that helps track QR code payments with audio alerts when a payment is received. As a customer scans the QR code of a merchant and makes a payment, an instant voice notification in played.

There is a one-time fee of Rs 499. After that Rs 5 will be charged deducted for 25 days in a month from a merchant’s settlement account.

There is also an Rs 1,499 yearly plan and it offers Rs 500 savings from the settlement account.