Vivo V30 Pro to be launching soon in India; Retailers display posters

Vivo is preparing to launch the V30 series in India and it seems that the V30 Pro will be launching with the V30 smartphone. The company has already unveiled the Vivo V30 smartphone and have confirmed that it will be available in multiple markets including India. However, there is not any solid information about the Vivo V30 Pro smartphone and the company has still kept it under wraps.

The Vivo V30 as well as Vivo V30 Pro will be coming soon and this has been revealed by the retailers through posters. Even though, the Vivo V30 Pro is still in the pipeline, some leaks have offered important info of the device. The smartphone will be powered by a Dimensity 8200 processor, along with a 6.78” display and a 5000mAh battery. The rear camera specs will include a 50MP fourth camera.

The Pro model will be offering Zeiss lenses which is for the first time in the Vivo V series. According to tipsters the Zeiss style Portrait modes include Cine-flare, Cinematic, Biotar, Planar, Distagon and Sonnar. It is expected that Zeiss video modes offer Zeiss Natural color and Cinematic Video Bokeh.

On the other hand, the V30 offers a 6.78” AMOLED screen with 1260p resolution and 2800 nits peak brightness. Th device is made of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset that comes with a 4nm process. It also offers 2.63 GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 720 GPU. The RAM of the device goes up to 12GB while the storage goes up to 512GB.

The Vivo V30 gets a massive 5000mAh battery along with 80W FlashCharge. It is 7.5mm thin and this makes it the slimmest phone from the company. In terms of OS, the Vivo V30 gets Android 14 based Funtouch 14. The company claims that the device will run smoothly for at least 4 years.