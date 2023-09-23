Vivo T2 Pro 5G launched in India at starting price of Rs 23,999; Check specifications

Vivo has launched a new T2 Pro 5G smartphone as latest addition to the T lineup in India. The device has a starting price of Rs 23,999 in the country. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and features a 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display. It packs 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Let’s check all the details about the smartphone here.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G specifications

The Vivo T2 Pro launched in India comes MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor that boasts an Antutu score of over 720,000+ and utilises a second-generation Armv9 architecture for superior multitasking capabilities.

The device features a 3D Curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits, a 1200Hz instant high touch sampling rate.

The device comes with a 4600 mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology and a 3000mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling system for thermal management. The company has claimed that the in-house fast charging technology can fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 22 minutes. Similarly, the battery can last up to a claimed 56.85 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

The smartphone has a 64MP OIS primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.79 lens, enhanced by Vivo’s exclusive Aura Light technology. The other camera in the dual camera unit at the back is a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. The handset houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/2.45 aperture for selfies.

The camera features of the device include night mode, panorama, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion along with others. It comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of extended RAM.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T2 Pro 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope are the sensors present in the phone. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.10×74.80×7.36mm and weighs around 176 grams.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Price, availability

The smartphone is available in two colour options – New Moon Black and Dune Gold. The device is available in two storage variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant. They are priced at Rs 23,999 for and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Customers purchasing the smartphone can enjoy instant discounts of Rs 2,000 when using ICICI and Axis Banks for payment, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 1,000.

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting September 29, 2023, through Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

