Vivo V29 series launch in India likely on October 4

Vivo India has released a teaser of the upcoming V29 series smartphones that has the caption “Coming Soon”. Additionally, the teaser has also mentioned another ‘Stay Tuned till We Meet on October 4.’ This has suggested that the Vivo V29 series could launch in India on October 4, 2023.

The Vivo V29 series is expected to include two devices- Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro.

Apart from hinting at the launch date, the teaser has also revealed some of the key features of the V29 series. Vivo will offer the device in three color options named- Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black. As per the company, the Majestic Red edition will sport a Color Changing Glass and the Himalayan Blue variant will feature the 3D Particle Technology.

It is also equipped with Aura Light LED on the back that will provide an enhanced photography experience. The Aura Light LED can adjusts the intensity of the light depending on the surroundings to deliver the best images in portrait mode.

Additionally, Vivo is also adding the Indian wedding-style portrait mode to the devices.

Vivo V29 series specifications

The vivo V29 5G will come packed with a big 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. Running on the Snapdragon 778G 6nm SoC, it promises snappy performance and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The Vivo V29 is said to sport a 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP camera accompanied by the alluring Aura Light ring LED. For selfies, the Chinese manufacturer will provide a 50MP autofocus camera for capturing stunning pictures at the front.

Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio. The device is also dust and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Additionally, Vivo has confirmed that the V29 Pro features a cutting-edge 2x pro portrait camera equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor, promising flawless edge detection and stunning background bokeh.