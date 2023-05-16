Vivo S17e with 6.78-inch display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo has launched a new Vivo S17e smartphone as the successor to Vivo S16e in China, which was introduced last year. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

The phone sports dual cameras on the back headlined by a 64 megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo S17e price, availability

Vivo S17e is available in three storage configuration and colour options.

The phone is priced at CNY 2,099 (around Rs 25,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration and 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,000). The top-end 12GB + 256GB variants costs CNY 2,499 (around Rs 30,000), respectively.

The handset has been introduced in Quicksand Gold, Clear Wave Blue, and Starry Night Dark shades (translated from Chinese). The phone is currently available for pre-order via the Vivo China e-store and will go on sale from May 20.

Vivo S17e specifications, features

Dispaly

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits, and a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz.

Processor and OS

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. This device runs on Android 13- based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box.

Camera specs and features

The Vivo S17e sports a dual rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. The second camera is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel shooter at front.

Battery and fast charge

The Viov S17e is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Connectivity, sensors options

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It sports an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Dimension

The Vivo S17e measures 164.20×74.90×7.4mm and weighs 178g.