Vivo launches X90 and X90 Pro in India, Offers MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset

Vivo has launched a new premium smartphone series in India in the form of X90 series. The smartphones in the series include -X90 and X90 Pro. Both devices offer Media Tek Dimensity 9200 processor which is paired with Pro Imaging chip V2. The prices of the X90 series start at Rs 59,999 and go as high as Rs 84,999.

Specifications

X90 and X90 Pro devices offer 6.78-inch AMOLED Ultra Vision Eye Protection display along with refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers HDR10+ along with 2,800 x 1,260-pixel resolution.

In terms of processor, both the smartphones offers MediaTek Dimensity 9200 along with Pro Imaging Chip V2.

Vivo X90 Pro offers 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, 50MP Portrait lens Optical image stabilisation sensor, and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens. On the other hand, Vivo X90 features a 50MP IMX866, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both devices offer a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies as well as video calling.

The X90 gets a 4810 mAh battery while the battery capacity of the X90 Pro is 4870 mAh battery. Both devices get 50W Wireless FlashCharging. Both devices can be charged to 50 percent in 8 minutes while 100 percent charging is attained in 27 minutes only. The Pro variant supports 50W wireless charging.

Variants and availability

Speaking about the variants, the X90 Pro is offered in a sole variant i.e. 12GB+256GB. It carries a price tag of Rs 84,999.

The X90 is offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. The 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 59,999 while the 12GB RAM variant costs Rs 63,999. Both the devices will be available for purchase via online as well as offline from May 5.

Colour

Users get X90 Pro in Legendary Black colour, while X90 comes in two colours i.e. Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black.