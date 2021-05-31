Vivo Rolls Out Android 11 Update For Vivo Y17 Under Greyscale Testing In India

Vivo has confirmed that it is testing Android 11 update for Vivo Y17 in India. The Android 11 OS update will be available for everyone after no bugs were reported during the testing and greyscale testing will be completed suceessfully.

Vivo Y17 was unveiled in India in April 2019. The handset made its debut with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box. Later it got an Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 update.

And now after more than two years of its launch the phone will finally get the Android 11 OS update.

The company confirmed the news through micro blogging site Twitter while replying to a customers tweet.

In the tweet, Vivo said that thay have released Android 11 update for Vivo Y17 for testing purpose in India. And the company will roll out the update in a broader scale once no bugs are reported during the grayscale testing.

The company will send a notification to customers when the Android 11 update is released.

The tweets were first spotted by PiunikaWeb.

The company has not shared any information regarding the changelog of the update yet. There is also no information available regarding the firmware version or the size of the update for Vivo Y17.

Vivo Y17 specifications

Vivo Y17 sports a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a waterdrop notch for a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Under the hood, the device carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

VIvo Y17 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports Dual Engine fast charging.

For photos and videos, the handset flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone has a 20-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies and video calls.