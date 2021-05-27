Vivo Y73 2021 and Vivo V21e 5G smartphone could be launched soon as it have allegedly been spotted in Google Play Console listings. Vivo Y73 2021 has also been spotted in an alleged IMEI listing.

A Vivo phone with model number V2059 has been spotted on IMEI listing which is expected to be the Vivo Y73 2021.

The 4G version of Vivo V21e was launched in Malaysia last month along with the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21.

Now, the company is expected to be working on a 5G variant of Vivo V21e. However, Vivo has not revealed any details about the phones yet.

IMEI database listing shows the Vivo Y73 2021 with the model number V2059Vivo Y73 2021. The same model number was also spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The Google Play Console listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming phone.

As per the listing, the phone could be launched with the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC (MT6785), along with 8GB RAM, and a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution. It may come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

91Mobiles first spooted the alleged Google Play Console listing of Vivo Y73 2021.

As per reports of MySmartPrice, the Google Play Console listing also listed the Vivo V21e 5G. The phone is listed with a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and shows the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (MT6833V), paired with 8GB RAM. It is also expected to run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

Talking about the specifications of the 4G variant of Vivo V21e that was launched in Malaysia, It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with 8GB RAM.

The 4G phone sports a triple camera setup on the rear that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Although it is unclear whether the 5G model will have similarities with the 4G variant or not but it is likely to retain the triple rear camera setup in the Vivo V21e 5G version.

It should be noted that Vivo has not yet shared any details on the Vivo Y73 2021 or Vivo V21e 5G models.

(Source: Gadgets 360)