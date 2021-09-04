Vi now offers free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with four new plans

After Jio and Airtel, now Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched new prepaid recharge plans with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The new plans price starts from Rs 501 and goes up to Rs 2,595.

Like Jio and Airtel, Vi is also giving many benefits to customers such as data allocation, unlimited voice calls, and SMS benefits with the new prepaid recharge plans.

As per reports, Vi has added Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription to its old prepaid plans and raised up their prices.

In addition to the launch of the new prepaid plans, Vi is bundling a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with all its postpaid plans starting from Rs. 499.

Here is the list of Vi prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Vi is offering four new prepaid recharge plans with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs. 499. Apart from this, all four Vi prepaid plans include the ‘Binge All Night’ offering under which the telecom operator is giving unlimited data access between 12am–6am.

In addition to this, users also get the Weekend Data Rollover facility that allows users to enjoy their daily unused data balance during the weekend.

Rs 501 plan

The Rs.501 of vi offers truly unlimited voice calling facility, 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The plan is also available with 3GB daily data along with 16GB of additional data for 28 days. Users also get access to Vi Movies & TV Classic service that has movies, TV shows, live TV, and news.

Earlier, the Rs 501 recharge plan was avaialble with a validity of 56 days and it offered unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day and 75GB of total data.

Rs 701 plan

The second Vi prepaid recharge plan that brings Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year is available with a cost of Rs. 701.

It brings 3GB daily data and 32GB of additional data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan is valid for 56 days.

Vi is also offering access to Vi Movies & TV Classic service that has movies, TV shows, live TV, and news.

Rs 901 plan

Vi Rs. 901 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages, and 3GB daily data along with 48GB additional data.

Rs 2,595 plan

The is a Rs. 2,595 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 365 days and brings unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB daily data.

Like the other plans, it also offers access to Vi Movies & TV Classic service that has movies, TV shows, live TV, and news.

In addition to the prepaid plans, Vi has brought a Rs 601 data add-on pack with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that is available with 75GB of data that customers can use throughout the validity of their existing plan.