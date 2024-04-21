Value for money flagship smartphones that you can opt for in 2024

Owning a flagship smartphone has been a dream for every smartphone enthusiast. Flagship devices offer best camera and processor available at that point of time in the company’s smartphone line-up. However, a flagship smartphone is hardly value for money and this is quite evident across multiple manufacturers. This is one of the reasons that smartphone enthusiasts (who look for value-for-money devices) do not wish to get a flagship device. However, if you are ok with using a smartphone that has been launched few years (1 or 2 years) back and is a flagship at the time of launch, you can probably have it at a good price.

We have mentioned some smartphones that were flagship when they were launched but now can be considered as a value for money.

Vivo X90

Vivo X90 (12GB RAM +256GB storage) is now available on Flipkart at Rs 48,490. Users do get multiple bank offers on the website. EMI on the device costs as low as Rs 1705/ month.

The Vivo X90 offers 6.78 inches FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device gets triple rear camera setup which comprises of 50MP Sony IMX866 primary lens, 12MP portrait sensor and an ultra-wide lens of 12MP with OIS. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit and it is present in a pinch-hole panel. The Vivo X90 gets multiple camera modes and features developed by Zeiss.

In terms of processor, the device offers a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. Important specs include LPRRD5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and battery of 4810mAh. The smartphone also supports 120W fast charging. Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 OS comes out of the box for the VivoX90. The device gets up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of security, the device packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 rating.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and much more.

OnePlus 11 5G

Currently, the OnePlus 11 5G (8GB + 128GB) variant is priced at Rs 49,999 on Amazon. The device is not contrastingly different than the current flagship and it can still cater all your needs.

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main came with Hasselblad sensor set up, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP portrait camera along with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipse6t and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11 5G offers a stainless steel camera module which is a first in a OnePlus device. Users also get an alert slider as well as Hasselblad branding on the device.

iQOO 11 5G

The 2023 flagship device from iQOO is priced at Rs 44,999 on Amazon. Amazing discounts including bank offers are offered on the device on the platform. Exchange benefit on the device is up to Rs 36,250.

The iQOO 11 5G gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. A tiny punch hole houses a a 16MP selfie camera. It has a built-in optical fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, this is the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes paired with 8/16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Android 13 OS with custom FunTouchOS 13 skin on top. The SIM card tray supports dual nano SIM slots which offer dual 5G network support.

The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto or portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens in its rear triple camera module. The smartphone can capture up to 8K resolution videos at 30FPS and offers features like night mode and moon mode.

In terms of battery capacity, a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging in offered on the device. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. However, the device does miss out on IP rating and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

If you are looking for performance and value for money, the Galaxy S23 can still be considered as a reliable device. The device does gets an exchange benefit of up to Rs 50,000 on Flipkart. The listed price on the platform is Rs 64,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 740 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Users get an internal storage of 128/ 256/512 GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with 12MP and 10MP cameras. The front camera is a 12MP camera. Users get a 3900mAh battery that can last a day while the OS on the device is Android 13 based One UI 5.1.

Apple iPhone 13

This flagship device of Apple is still a great product if you are looking for a value for money quotient. The device costs Rs 52,999 on Flipkart.

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. The connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.