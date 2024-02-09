Valentine’s Day offers Vijay Sales: Get attractive deals on Apple, Samsung and Asus devices

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and search for a proper gift for the occasion has become a priority for many people. Vijay Sales has some attractive discounts on electronics including smartphones and you can take a look on them. The deals are offered on gadgets from many brands including Apple, Samsung and Asus.

Important deals

Users can get attractive deals on laptops and that include MacBook Air. The Apple MacBook Air M1 chip Laptop is offered at Rs 80,990 while HP 15S Windows laptop is available at Rs 39,990. The HP 15S laptop offers 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U processor with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

Some of the latest gadgets on the platform include ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro 5G gaming smartphone at Rs 94,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series starts from Rs 79,999. Other latest devices on Vijay Sales include OnePlus 12 5G, RealMe 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 5G. The Asus Mobile ROG 6 5G, gaming smartphone is now available at Rs 47,999.

The Apple iPad 9th Generation is available at Rs 27,990 and it includes HDFC bank discount.

Some other gadgets that are under special deal include boAt Enigma R32 smartwatch at Rs 3199, boAt Rockerz 551 ANC headphone at Rs 2799, Redmi Buds 4 Active at Rs 999 etc. Photography enthusiasts can get the Fujifilm Instax at Rs 5,499. Similarly, if you are into gaming on PlayStation 5, you can get SONY Dual Sense Wireless Controller at just Rs 5790 on the platform.

If you are looking for grooming items you can get discount on those too. The Vega 3000 All in 1 Hair Styler is priced at Rs 1451 while Philips 3000 Series Hair Dryer priced at Rs 1,789. Similarly, the Philips Oneblade beard trimmer is available at Rs 1,199 while Philips 1000 Series body trimmer costs Rs 1129.

Vijay Sales Valentine’s Day offers are applicable on offline as well online platform.