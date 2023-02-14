Valentine’s day offer: Nothing Phone (1), Ear Stick receives price cut on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Ear Stick with massive discounts for valentine’s day. Customers can get attractive offer on various products on the e-retail site.

Check out these top deals and flat discounts available on Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear Stick on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone 1 is now selling at a discounted rate of Rs 26,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone ws launched with a price tag of Rs 33,999 in India in July 2022. The American Express credit card holders can get an extra 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

This phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The device has a distinctive transparent rear panel that displays LED notifications, two rear cameras, a front-facing 16-megapixel camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 1 is offered in two finishes and three storage options, with prices ranging from Rs 26,999 to Rs 35,999.

Nothing Ear Stick deal

The Nothing Ear Stick, originally priced at Rs 9,999, is now available at a reduced rate

of Rs 6,999 through Flipkart. Customers who pay with an American Express Credit Card will receive an additional 10% discount on their purchases.

This TWS earphone offers an outer-ear fit and a cylindrical transparent case and is equipped with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Although it does not have active noise cancellation like its predecessor, the Nothing Ear 1, the Nothing Ear Stick still delivers exceptional sound quality.