WhatsApp users can now transfer chats from iPhone to Android phone easily; Here’s how you can do it

WhatsApp has officially started rolling out its chat migration feature for iOS to Android for multiple Samsung phones.

The new feature was first announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month. But at that time, the feature was made available only for the new foldable phones unveiled at the event.

Now, WhatsApp has made the chat migration feature for iOS to Android available for many other Samsung phones.

WhatsApp users can now transfer their personal and group chat history, account information, profile photos, media, and settings from an iPhone to a Samsung smartphone. However, users cannot transfer their call logs or visible name.

The news was announced by the instant messaging app via a blogpost.

iPhone users who have WhatsApp iOS 2.21.160.17 or higher version and have WhatsApp Android 2.21.16.20 or higher version on their new Samsung phone can use this feature.

Samsung smartphones users with version 3.7.22.1 or higher of the Samsung SmartSwitch app and are running on Android 10 or above, are eligible for data transfer.

However, you will need a USB Type-C to lightning cable for doing the chat history transfer.

To do the chat transfer, users must be using the same phone number as on the old iPhone and the Samsung phone must be new. If the phone is not new, users will have to perform a factory reset on their Samsung phones to start the chat transfer.

As per the company statement, the feature will be rolled out for other Android smartphones soon.

How to migrate WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Samsung phone

If you meet the necessary conditions for the chat migration then you can transfer your chat history from old iPhone to new Samsung phone by following the bellow steps:

Step-1: First connect the new Samsung phone to the old iPhone using a USB Type-C cable to Lightning cable when the notification appears.

Step-2: Follow the set up steps mentioned in the Samsung Smart Switch app.

Step-3: When the notification appears, scan the QR code that appears on the new Samsung phone using your iPhone’s camera.

Step-4: Then tap the start option that appears on the iPhone and wait for the process to be completed.

Step-5: Tap on Continue to set up the new Samsung phone.

Step-6: Now start WhatsApp on the Samsung phone and log in with the same phone number you used on your old iPhone.

Step-7: Now tap Import when the notification appears and let the process complete.

Step-8: When the activation of your new phone is finished, you will see your chats in the WhatsApp app.