Upcoming Smartphone launch in February 2024: Nothing Phone 2a to Honor X9b 5G

The tech enthusiasts are set to have a busy February with multiple smartphones waiting to be launched in the month. The upcoming smartphones expected to be launched include Nothing Phone 2a, Honor X9b 5G, and more.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is all ready to start February with the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The smartphone, which is expected to be a premium mid-range smartphone, will launch on February 22. The pre-booking of the device has been confirmed for February 8. The company has confirmed that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,150mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging and 50- megapixel Sony IMX920 main camera with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The phone will be offered in two storage options: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing has also been confirmed to launch a new phone soon. The upcoming Nothing smartphone is expected to be the Nothing Phone (2a). Though the exact launch date of the device has not been disclosed as of yet, it is rumored to debut this month. Moreover, Nothing has also hinted at the launch of the CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro products in India. The Nothing products are expected to arrive in the Indian market with interesting features.

Rumours suggest that Nothing will unveil the Phone 2a in black and white colours at the upcoming MWC 2024 in the next few weeks. The Phone 2a is likely to come in 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage options as its base variant. The starting price of the device will likely be around Rs 37,000.

Honor X9B 5G

Honor has teased a new 5G smartphone for the Indian market that will be called the Honor X9b. The device will be launched on February 15. The global version of the smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and have an 108-megapixel main camera. It boots Android 13 based MagicOS 7.2.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The latest offering from Xiaomi in February will be the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which will be the third device in the Xiaomi 14 series. The other device in the lineup are Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The company might unveil at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Note: The Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be held in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29, 2024.

Oppo F25 5G

OPPO F25 is also expected to be launched in February 2024. The OPPO F25, which is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the upcoming Reno 11F 5G, will run on Android 14 based ColorOS 14. The device will also expected to come with 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.