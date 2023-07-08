This plan by BSNL offers OTT subscription along with 100 Mbps of internet speed

The Rs 799 per month broadband plan is the plan that offers ample internet speed along with OTT subscription.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
BSNL OTT 100 Mbps plan
Image Credit: IANS

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is quite popular among the audience for its availability of services across the country. The telecom service provider also offers broadband services which are quite budget friendly. The service provider offers some broadband plans that are both budget-friendly and offer OTT subscriptions too. The Rs 799 per month broadband plan is the plan that offers ample internet speed along with OTT subscription.

The Rs 799 broadband plan offered by BSNL is called Fibre Value OTT plan and offers free voice calling services to the user. Users also get OTT benefits that are bundled with the plan. The OTT subscriptions included in the plan include Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Yupp TV. Users should keep it in mind that the instruments required for the landline connection have to be purchased by the customer separately.

Must Read

Apple might launch a foldable screen laptop soon in India:…

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Check offers on newly launched…

Jio Bharat V2 4G Phones now available in over 10000 stores…

When it comes to speed of the plan, BSNL offers 100 Mbps of download speed as well as upload speed. Users get 1000GB or 1TB of high-speed data. Post the data limit, the speed drops to 5Mbps. In case you need more data, feel free to check the Rs 849 plan

The customers should keep it in mind that the cost of the subscription of the above-mentioned plan is excluding GST.

You might also like
Technology

Honor Pad X9 with an 11-inch display, Six Speakers launched; Price starts around Rs…

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched in India

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to be more costly than prior model

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans