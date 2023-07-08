This plan by BSNL offers OTT subscription along with 100 Mbps of internet speed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is quite popular among the audience for its availability of services across the country. The telecom service provider also offers broadband services which are quite budget friendly. The service provider offers some broadband plans that are both budget-friendly and offer OTT subscriptions too. The Rs 799 per month broadband plan is the plan that offers ample internet speed along with OTT subscription.

The Rs 799 broadband plan offered by BSNL is called Fibre Value OTT plan and offers free voice calling services to the user. Users also get OTT benefits that are bundled with the plan. The OTT subscriptions included in the plan include Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Yupp TV. Users should keep it in mind that the instruments required for the landline connection have to be purchased by the customer separately.

When it comes to speed of the plan, BSNL offers 100 Mbps of download speed as well as upload speed. Users get 1000GB or 1TB of high-speed data. Post the data limit, the speed drops to 5Mbps. In case you need more data, feel free to check the Rs 849 plan

The customers should keep it in mind that the cost of the subscription of the above-mentioned plan is excluding GST.