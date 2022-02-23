Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Best 1.5GB daily data plan and their benefits

The telecom service providers offers a wide variety of plans. Among them, there are plans that offer more validity, some offer more data benefits while others has OTT benefits. So that users can choose a plan as per their need.

There are plans that are more suitable for users who have internet service in their home and office. They typically require only 1GB to 1.5GB daily data per day for basic tasks-like watching videos, browsing, and listening to music. These plans are also priced under budget. Which is why they are more popular among subscribers.

Both the Reliance Jio and Airtel have these types of prepaid recharge plans. Let’s check out these 1.5GB daily data plans from the telecom operators.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio provides six plans with 1.5GB data benefits that are priced at Rs 119, Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 479, Rs 666, and Rs 2545. All the Reliance Jio prepaid plans mentioned below come with subscriptions to Jio’s applications, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Jio Rs 119 plan

This is the lowest priced recharge plan of Jio that offers 1.5GB data per day. The Rs 119 plan offers 14 days validity, along with unlimited calls and 300 SMS for the period. This plan offers a total of 21 GB of data.

Jio Rs 199 plan

The Rs 199 plan of Jio comes with 1.5GB of data for 23 days of validity. The plan also brings unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit for users. Subscribers get to enjoy a total of 34.5 GB of data with this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 239 plan

The Rs 239 prepaid recharge plan of Jio comes with a validity of 28 days. Like the other plans it also offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Users get a total of 42 GB data with this pack.

Jio Rs 479 plan

The Jio’s Rs 479 recharge plan is valid for 56 days and offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit to users. Subscribers can use 1.5GB of daily data for 56 days that means they can get a total data of 84 GB.

Jio Rs 666 plan

Jio Rs 666 plan offers 1.5GB of data for 84 days that means users get 126 GB of total data. The plan also brings unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit.

Jio Rs 2545 plan

Those who are looking for yearly plans can get the Rs 2545 recharge plan that has a 336 days validity. This plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit.

Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel offers four plans with 1.5Gb daily data benefit. They are Rs 299 plan, Rs 479 plan, Rs 719 plan, and Rs 666 plan. All these Airtel prepaid plans come with a free 30-day free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime video and other Airtel Thanks App benefits that includes Wync free music, free hello tunes, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and three months’ access to Apollo 24/7 circle app.

Airtel Rs 299 plan

Airtel’s 1.5GB daily data plan starts at Rs 299. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers 1.5GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls.

Airtel Rs 479 plan

Airtel’s Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling benefits and has a validity of 56 days.

Airtel Rs 719 plan

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 719 comes with 84 days validity. It also offers 1.5GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling benefits.

Airtel Rs 666 plan

Airtel offers 77 days validity with the Rs 666 prepaid recharge plan. It comes with 1.5GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling benefits.

If we consider the plans price of the plans then, Jio is better. It even allows users to choose a 1.5GB/day data plan from as low as Rs 119. The 28 days plan of the Jio is priced at Rs 239 while the Airtel plan costs Rs 299. Similarly, while Jio offers 84 days validity for Rs 666, Airtel offers 70 days validity at the same price point.

However, both Jio and Airtel does not provide any additional streaming benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar under the 1.5GB daily plans.

