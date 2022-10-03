JioFiber Festival Bonanza: Get benefits worth up to Rs 4500 on booking these JioFiber plans

Reliance Jio has announced some great benefits for postpaid customers who book new JioFiber plans or get new connection in this festive season. JioFiber has announced benefits for Rs 599 and Rs 899 plan if purchased between October 1 to October 9, 2022. There is zero entry cost for set-top box and internet box.

Rs 599 plan

The plan is a 6 months plan and offers benefits worth Rs 4500. There are various coupons available in the plan. This includes Rs 1000 off on Reliance digital, Rs 1000 off on Myntra, Rs 1000 off on AJIO and Rs 1500 off on ixigo.

The plan offers unlimited internet with 30Mbps, 550+ channels, TV video calling, and a subscription of up to 14 OTT Apps.

Rs 899 plan

The plan is a 3 months plan and offers benefits worth Rs 3500. There are various coupons available in the plan. This includes Rs 500 off on Reliance digital, Rs 500 off on Myntra, Rs 1000 off on AJIO and Rs 1500 off on ixigo.

The plan offers unlimited internet with 100Mbps, 550+ channels, TV video calling, and a subscription of up to 14 OTT Apps.

NB: Users should note that the Rs 599 plan as well Rs 899 plan were present earlier too. However, it is during these particular dates (October 1 to October 9) that users can avail benefits on the plans. Both the Rs 599/ Rs 899 plan does not include GST.